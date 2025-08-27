Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BDIV opened at C$23.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.24. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of C$19.20 and a one year high of C$23.24.
About Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.