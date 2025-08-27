Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDIV opened at C$23.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.24. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of C$19.20 and a one year high of C$23.24.

Get Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

About Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF is designed to provide unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning securities of global dividend growth companies directly…

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.