Silvant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking by 25.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 45.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.3% during the first quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,705.68 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,700.97 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,592.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,167.73.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock worth $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

