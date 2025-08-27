Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.8%

BEP.UN stock opened at C$35.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$40.84. The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.