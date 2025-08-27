D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

