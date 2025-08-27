Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a 37.6% increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%.Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

