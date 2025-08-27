Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a 37.6% increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.
Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 7.7%
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNS
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.