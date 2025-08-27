Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,186 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 793,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,040,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,128,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reduced their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

