Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 43,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NSC stock opened at $276.78 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.09. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

