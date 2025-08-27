Reviewing Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) & Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -2.09% 12.04% 2.89% Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.13% -9.69%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $578.65 million 1.72 $61.28 million ($0.06) -52.43 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$4.61 million ($0.04) -37.13

This table compares Taseko Mines and Platinum Group Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Platinum Group Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taseko Mines and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 1 2 0 2.67 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.93%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Platinum Group Metals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

