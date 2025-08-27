Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,576,000 after acquiring an additional 55,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 338,454 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 41.0% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,468,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,175,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after buying an additional 83,397 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

