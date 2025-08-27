Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 88,255 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,255 shares during the period. IDEX comprises 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $189,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEX by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 0.0%

IDEX stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.IDEX’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

