Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 0.8% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 35.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 99.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

