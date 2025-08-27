Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Declares $0.05 Final Dividend

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 166.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th.

Ramelius Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

