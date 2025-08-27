Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Declares $0.05 Final Dividend

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 166.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th.
Ramelius Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06.
Ramelius Resources Company Profile
