Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Plans Final Dividend of $0.33

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
