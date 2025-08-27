Reece Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:REH)

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 109.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th.

Reece Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Reece alerts:

About Reece

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Reece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.