Reece Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:REH)

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 109.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th.
Reece Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.
About Reece
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reece
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Reece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.