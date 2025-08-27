Symal Group Ltd (ASX:SYL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Symal Group Ltd (ASX:SYL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 303.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Symal Group Price Performance

About Symal Group

(Get Free Report)

Civil construction contracting and subcontracting

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.