Symal Group Ltd (ASX:SYL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Symal Group Ltd (ASX:SYL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 303.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Symal Group Price Performance
About Symal Group
Civil construction contracting and subcontracting
