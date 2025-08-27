Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $34,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after buying an additional 288,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after buying an additional 178,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,690,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,103,000 after buying an additional 1,026,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,168,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,887,000 after purchasing an additional 777,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,075,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,389,000 after purchasing an additional 349,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.72.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

