Critical Review: Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) vs. Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY)

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) and Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wienerberger and Boral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wienerberger N/A N/A N/A Boral N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Boral shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wienerberger 0 1 1 1 3.00 Boral 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wienerberger and Boral”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wienerberger N/A N/A N/A $0.04 193.06 Boral N/A N/A N/A $0.88 15.92

Boral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wienerberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wienerberger pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Boral pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Wienerberger pays out 305.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boral pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boral is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage. It also provides water management and wastewater disposal, supplies energy, data transfer, and special products; and pipe system solution to infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Wienerberger AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Boral

Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services. In addition, it provides circular material solutions, architects training, innovation factory, and material technical services, as well as offers property development and divestment activities. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia. Boral Limited is a subsidiary of Network Investment Holdings Pty Limited.

