Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 35,832.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,917,000 after buying an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,017,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 319,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 385,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,260,000 after buying an additional 300,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.38. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

