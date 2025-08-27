Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 306,250 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,389,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE JEF opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

