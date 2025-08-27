Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.000-10.500 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 35.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

