Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.000-10.500 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of ANF stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $168.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 35.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
