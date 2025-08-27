GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

