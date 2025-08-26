Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 856,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 265,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Trading Down 25.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

