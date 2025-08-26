Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 47.5% – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 47.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 661,429,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,237% from the average session volume of 49,478,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.10.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

