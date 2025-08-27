Insider Buying: Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Purchases 34,626 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 34,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $1,156,854.66. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,849,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,312,953.94. This represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 12,327 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $418,501.65.

On Thursday, August 21st, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 250,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $8,040,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 297,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $9,486,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 135,641 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $4,396,124.81.

On Thursday, August 14th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 203,161 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.89 per share, with a total value of $6,478,804.29.

On Monday, August 18th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 111,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $3,514,260.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,863 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $10,678,495.46.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $10,446,636.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $12,508,268.72.

On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $12,254,615.10.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,654. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

