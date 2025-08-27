Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) EVP Gregg Brummer Sells 7,338 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RSG traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $234.36. 1,466,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $7,917,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

