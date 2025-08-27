Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells 117,595 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 117,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $12,784,928.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,069.12. This represents a 62.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,182 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $612,253.30.

On Thursday, August 21st, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 125,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $13,052,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,405 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $771,526.95.

On Monday, August 18th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 130,082 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $14,268,694.58.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.61. 613,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.31. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,561 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $20,188,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in Willdan Group by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 278,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 107,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

