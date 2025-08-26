Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.7%

Expedia Group stock opened at $213.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.22. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.46 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BTIG Research set a $250.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

