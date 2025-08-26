KindlyMD (NAKA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of KindlyMD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KindlyMD and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get KindlyMD alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KindlyMD $2.72 million -$3.62 million -11.03 KindlyMD Competitors $13.00 billion $237.07 million 35.46

KindlyMD’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than KindlyMD. KindlyMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

KindlyMD has a beta of 34.35, suggesting that its share price is 3,335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KindlyMD’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KindlyMD and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KindlyMD -244.00% -131.09% -106.04% KindlyMD Competitors -772.27% -49.31% -10.57%

Summary

KindlyMD rivals beat KindlyMD on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About KindlyMD

(Get Free Report)

Kindly MD, Inc. (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods will help prevent and reduce addiction and dependency on opiates. Our specialty outpatient clinical services are offered on a fee-for-service basis. The Company offers evaluation and management, including, but not limited to chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, medically managed weight loss, and hormone therapy. Through its focus on an embedded model of prescriber and therapist teams, KindlyMD develops patient-specific care programs with a specific mission to reduce opioid use in the patient population while successfully treating patients with effective and evidence-based non-opioid alternatives in close conjunction with behavioral therapy. Beyond its treatment of patients, KindlyMD collects data focused on why and how patients turn to alternative treatments to reduce prescription medication use and addiction. The Company captures all relevant datapoints to assist and appropriately treat each individual patient. This also results in valuable data for the Company and the Company’s investors. We strive to become a source for evidence-based guidelines, data, treatment models, and education in the fight against the opioid crisis in America. Business Revenue Streams We currently earn revenue through (i) patient care services related to medical evaluation and treatment and (ii) product retail sales. Our forecasted plan is to operate across various revenue streams: (i) medical evaluation and treatment visits reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payers as well as self-pay services, (ii) data collection and research, (iii) education partnerships, (iv) service affiliate agreements, and (v) retail sales. Our principal executive offices are located at 5097 S 900 E, Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for KindlyMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KindlyMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.