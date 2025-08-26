Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,662 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

