Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 4,022 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma $NAMSW

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMSW opened at $13.8160 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $16.75.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

