Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $15 Million Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,578,000 after acquiring an additional 987,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97,197 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%.PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

