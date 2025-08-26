Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,240 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $165.0380 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

