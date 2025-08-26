Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.26% of Cavco Industries worth $53,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Cavco Industries stock opened at $519.49 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.46 and a 52 week high of $549.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total transaction of $240,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,062.95. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $966,420.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,514.46. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cavco Industries

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.