Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $102.0450 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $437,060.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,033.52. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Brent King sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $918,259.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,935.40. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,531 shares of company stock worth $6,749,551 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.