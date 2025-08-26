Rollins, Inc. $ROL Stake Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,952 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for about 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rollins were worth $91,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 305.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 120,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

