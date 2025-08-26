Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 4.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $94,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AON by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 988,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,204,000 after acquiring an additional 130,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AON by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,406,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $17,599,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.69.

NYSE AON opened at $370.9130 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.28. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

