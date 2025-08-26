FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,803,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

