Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after buying an additional 92,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after buying an additional 674,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after buying an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after buying an additional 173,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,974,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,784,000 after buying an additional 445,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE KMB opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
