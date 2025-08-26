Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.82% of TXNM Energy worth $40,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $56.7950 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TXNM. Mizuho lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXNM

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.