B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.25% from the stock’s previous close.

OSPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Onespan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSPN

Onespan Trading Down 0.8%

Insider Transactions at Onespan

Shares of OSPN opened at $14.4430 on Tuesday. Onespan has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $553.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 71,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,294.40. This represents a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Capers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,204.58. This represents a 5.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onespan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Onespan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Onespan by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,341,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 177,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Onespan by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,030,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 181,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Onespan by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 236,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Onespan by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onespan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.