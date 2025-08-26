Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

