FORA Capital LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,416 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 94,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,170,943.39. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock valued at $448,881,884 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

