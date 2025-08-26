Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.29% of Henry Schein worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,357.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

