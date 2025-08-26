McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $313.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.05. The stock has a market cap of $223.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

