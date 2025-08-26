CDW Corporation $CDW is Makaira Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Makaira Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 227,493 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 8.3% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in CDW by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 475,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in CDW by 10.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CDW by 29.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in CDW by 103.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $231.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

