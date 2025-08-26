Critical Comparison: Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Firstgroup and CryoPort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstgroup N/A N/A N/A CryoPort 37.21% -9.79% -5.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Firstgroup and CryoPort”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstgroup $6.46 billion 0.26 $162.68 million N/A N/A CryoPort $228.38 million 1.97 -$114.76 million $1.33 6.76

Firstgroup has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort.

Volatility and Risk

Firstgroup has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoPort has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Firstgroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CryoPort shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Firstgroup and CryoPort, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstgroup 0 0 0 0 0.00 CryoPort 0 1 8 1 3.00

CryoPort has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.48%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CryoPort is more favorable than Firstgroup.

Summary

CryoPort beats Firstgroup on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firstgroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

