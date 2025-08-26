Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 90,675 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,675 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $41,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 63.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.06.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

