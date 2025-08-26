Medtronic PLC $MDT Stock Holdings Lessened by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,141,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,581,000 after purchasing an additional 221,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

