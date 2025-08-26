Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $59,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $76.7540 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

