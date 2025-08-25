Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at KeyCorp

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $181.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.1%

WSM opened at $203.3670 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.40. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

